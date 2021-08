Police are seeking the public's help locating a teen boy reported missing from Coatesville.

DeSean Thomas, 14, was last seen in the area of Strode Avenue and Charles Street on Aug. 24, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Coatesville City police at 610-384-2300 or wrirya@coatesville.org.

