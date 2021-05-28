Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp


SEEN HER? Missing Oxford Girl Last Seen Getting Off School Bus, State Police Say

Mia Sandoval
Mia Sandoval Photo Credit: PA State Police

The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 13-year-old Chester County girl who never returned home after getting off the school bus Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Mia Sandoval got off her bus at Oxford High School at 3 p.m., after and telling her friend her mom was going to pick her up, Trooper Kevin Kochka said.

Sandoval is described as a white Hispanic female, 4’8” tall, with brown hair and blonde highlights, and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a green shirt with New York on it, black sweatpants, white sneakers, and a white hooded Champion sweatshirt.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

