PS5s Stolen At Gunpoint From Chesco Store: Police

An armed robber stole two PlayStation 5 consoles at gunpoint from a Coatesville store, according to authorities.

Police were called to the Rent-A-Center at 1849 Lincoln Highway at noon on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a reported stickup, Caln Township officials wrote in a press release.

The suspect, detectives claimed, had displayed a handgun and left the store on foot with two video game consoles in tow.

Caln police, joined by officers from Downingtown and Coatesville, canvassed the area and quickly located the suspect a block away, they said.

Michael McMahan, 31, of Kirkwood, Lancaster County, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, theft, and related counts, authorities said. Court records on his case were not immediately available on Thursday evening.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Caln Police at 610-383-1821.

