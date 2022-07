Potentially hazardous mail brought a hazmat team to a Chester County neighborhood Tuesday, July 26, authorities said.

Four people reported feeling sick after opening their mail on the unit block of Nancy Lane in Caln Township around 7:30 p.m., local police said.

The envelope turned out harmless and the residents refused to be taken to the hospital, police said.

Samples were turned over to authorities for further testing.

