Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For West Chester Robber

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a local store of $1,000 last week.
Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a local store of $1,000 last week. Photo Credit: West Chester Borough PD

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a local store of $1,000 last week.

The robber walked into the unspecified business, demanded money, and wrestled with someone before fleeing with the cash from the store in the 100 block of East Market Street around 3:45 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 3, West Chester police said.

The suspect is described as a black man standing 5'7" tall with a medium build who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, inside-out pants, and Timberland boots, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact the West Chester Police Criminal Unit at (610)-436-1337.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.