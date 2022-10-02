Police Seek ID For West Chester Robber

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a local store of $1,000 last week.

The robber walked into the unspecified business, demanded money, and wrestled with someone before fleeing with the cash from the store in the 100 block of East Market Street around 3:45 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 3, West Chester police said.

The suspect is described as a black man standing 5'7" tall with a medium build who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, inside-out pants, and Timberland boots, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact the West Chester Police Criminal Unit at (610)-436-1337.

