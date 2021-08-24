Contact Us
Police Probe Bomb Threat At Exton Assisted Living Facility, Assure No Known Threat

Nicole Acosta
Sunrise of Exton
Sunrise of Exton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Chester County are investigating after they were notified of a bomb threat targeted at an assisted living facility in Exton.

An unknown man called the Sunrise assisted living facility at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday and mentioned a bomb, before ending the call, West Whiteland police said.

West Whiteland officers and two K-9 units with the Chester County Sheriff's Office searched around the facility but didn't find anything suspicious.

The caller reportedly sounded angry, talked very fast, and did not make any specific threats, police said. 

Police assure there is no known threat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at 610-363-0200 ext. 1017 or spezick@westwhiteland.org.

