Police: Philly Man Threatens Female Driver, 64, With Knife In Chester County Road Rage Incident

Cecilia Levine
Isaiah Van
Isaiah Van Photo Credit: West Whiteland PD

A 33-year-old Philadelphia man threatened a 64-year-old woman with a knife in what police are calling a road rage incident.

Isaiah J. Van followed the woman into a shopping center in West Whiteland after some type of altercation on the road around 5:50 p.m. June 11, West Whiteland Det. Scott Pezick said.

That's where Van brandished a 12-inch, black handle fixed-blade knife, which was recovered by police, Pezick said.

The woman was unharmed.

Van was arrested and charged with simple assault, possessing instruments of crime, terroristic threats and harassment.

