Police In ChesCo Looking For Man Who Used Fake ID To Rent Luxury Apartment, Missed Payments

Police in Chester County are looking for a man who they say used bogus identification to rent a luxury apartment and then failed to make monthly payments for about six months.

Oluwaseye Stephen Ogunlade, 36, used an alias and counterfeit driver's license to apply and put down a deposit for an apartment at The Point at Exton complex on North Pottstown Pike in April, West Whiteland Police Detective Scott Pezick told Daily Voice.

The man, who went by the name Steven Emmanual, has since missed his monthly rent payments, which eventually led to a police investigation.

"The police actually stumbled on into it, through some means, and we kind of let [the landlords] know." Det. Pezick said.

According to the detective, the owners believed he was not paying for unknown reasons and planned to evict him.

"But we found out based on the false information given, a crime had occurred," he said.

A warrant was issued for Ogunlade's arrest on Monday, Oct. 10 on charges of forgery and theft by deception, records show.

However, when police went to serve the warrant, he was nowhere to be found.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to submit a tip on Crimewatch.

