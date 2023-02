A bicyclist was struck and killed by a West Goshen Township police vehicle while out for a ride Sunday, Feb. 19, authorities said.

The northbound cyclist was struck by the northbound police car while on South High Street near the Route 202 overpass around 10:15 a.m., local police said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details were not immediately released.

