Phoenixville Police Seek Hit-Run Driver

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly mentioned Coatesville instead of Phoenixville.

***

Police in Chester County are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash this week in Phoenixville.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Bridge Street and Gay Street around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to local police.

Investigators are looking for the operator of a blue Ford F-150 supercrew cab pickup truck. It has yellow marker lights on the grill and aftermarket wheels and tires, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Kopil at 610-933-1180 Ext. 866.

