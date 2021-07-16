PD: Teen Suspect Flees In Coatesville Police Car, Injures Driver In Crash

Police in Chester County arrested a man who they say fled his home in a Coatesville police car and crashed, injuring a driver Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in the unit block of West 5th Avenue near Charles Street around 11:40 a.m. say Alex Thompson, 19, was uncooperative and fled the scene in a police car, according to the Coatesville Police Department.

A high-speed pursuit ensued with assistance from local police departments and PA State Police.

Thompson eventually drove down Bondsville Road towards Lincoln Highway and crashed into the back of a car, according to police and a report by IrishEyez Photography.

Thompson fled again but was captured by PA State Police a short time later, authorities said.

The driver was taken to Brandywine Hospital for evaluation, police said.

Area fire police temporarily shut the roadway down in all directions to investigate. It was reopened around 1:15 p.m., IrishEyez Photography said.

Thompson's physical and mental health are being assessed, according to police.

Multiple charges are pending.

