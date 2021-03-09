PD: Speeding Driver Airlifted After Car Rolls Over On Route 422 In Chester County

A driver who police say was speeding down Route 422 in Chester County Friday was airlifted from the scene after their car rolled over, authorities said.

The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette was seen traveling west on Route 422 at a "high rate of speed," around 2 a.m., North Coventry police said.

As the car crossed over the South Hanover Street overpass, the driver lost control while making a slight left curve in the roadway, police said.

The car ended up striking the guard rail on the shoulder of the roadway, and crossed back over the two westbound lanes, authorities said.

The Chevrolet then struck and crossed over the center guard rail, and rolled over several times in the eastbound lanes, until coming to rest by again striking the center guard rail, police said.

Rescue crews with the Norco Fire Company arrived on the scene between South Hanover Street and Route 100 around 2:15 a.m. and extracted the driver from the car.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was flown by Penn Star to Reading Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

It was not immediately known exactly how fast the operator was driving.

The roadway was closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash scene.

The case remains open pending further information.

