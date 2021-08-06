PD: Man Banned From West Chester Apartment Complex Revisits To Peep Into Resident's Window

A man who was banned from a West Chester apartment complex was arrested after he revisited the complex to peep into a resident's window, authorities said.

The male victim told arresting officers that Mahmoud S. Hany, 44, was banned from Wyntre Brook Apartments on Phoenixville Pike a year earlier for looking into his window, just as Hany was on May 31, West Whiteland police Det. Scott Pezick told Daily Voice.

He was charged with criminal trespassing, harassment, and loitering, and prowling at night time.

