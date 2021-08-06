Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

PD: Man Banned From West Chester Apartment Complex Revisits To Peep Into Resident's Window

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Mahmoud Hany
Mahmoud Hany Photo Credit: Nicole Acosta

A man who was banned from a West Chester apartment complex was arrested after he revisited the complex to peep into a resident's window, authorities said.

The male victim told arresting officers that Mahmoud S. Hany, 44, was banned from Wyntre Brook Apartments on Phoenixville Pike a year earlier for looking into his window, just as Hany was on May 31, West Whiteland police Det. Scott Pezick told Daily Voice.

He was charged with criminal trespassing, harassment, and loitering, and prowling at night time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.