PA Teacher Who Kissed Underage Student Gets Jail Time

A 55-year-old Pennsylvania teacher who kissed an underage student and her genitals over her clothes was sentenced to six to 23 months in prison on a child endangerment charge, authorities said.

Stephen Raught, of Reading, was found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child in October 2021, but not guilty of unlawful contact with a minor, institutional sexual assault, and corruption of minors, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

Raught was the then 17-year-old victim's philosophy teacher at Owen J. Roberts High School in South Coventry Township when the incident happened in March 2020, days after the initial COVID-19 lockdown began, the DA said.

An investigation was launched after Pennsylvania State Police received a tip about alleged sex abuse of a minor by her teacher, they said.

The victim told investigators that she went to the school to get a textbook and talk with her teacher that day, according to the DA. When they walked into his classroom, Raught closed the door and kissed her mouth and her genitals over her clothes, authorities said.

“Stephen Raught violated the trust placed in him by the victim – a student who saw him as a mentor. For months he groomed her before taking advantage of her at a vulnerable moment when the Covid-19 lockdown started," DA Deb Ryan said.

"His despicable actions harmed the victim and the entire Owen J. Roberts community. It took tremendous courage for her to come forward, and I hope this sentence brings her some justice."

ADA Christine Abatemarco prosecuted the case.

If you suspect child sexual abuse, call Childline at 1-800-932-0313.

