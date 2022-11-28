NC Man Stole $23K In Puppies From Lancaster County Breeder, Feds Say

A North Carolina man will spend six-and-a-half years in prison for robbing a Lancaster County dog breeder at gunpoint, federal authorities say.

Christopher Lamont Stimpson Jr., 24, of Greensboro, was convicted of interstate robbery and transporting stolen goods at trial in April, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Investigators said Stimpson posed as a potential buyer and met with a Lancaster County breeder at their home. Once inside, authorities said the 24-year-old took out a gun and stole five French Bulldog puppies, valued at about $23,000 in total.

The victims were able to record Stimpson's license plate tag, Romero said, and police found social media photos he posted with the puppies. He was arrested in North Carolina in December 2020, according to the release.

“The defendant threatened a family at gunpoint inside their own home in order to greedily and callously steal vulnerable, living creatures,” Romero said. "Our Office is committed to prosecuting dangerous, armed criminals, no matter where they may run and hide."

It's the second time in recent memory that Lancaster County dog breeders were the targets of theft.

In October, state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro filed charges against five Philadelphia residents that he said bought expensive puppies — including French Bulldogs — using phony checks and resold them at inflated costs online, as Daily Voice has reported.

