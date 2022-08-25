Maryland Man Charged In 'Wrong-Way' Crash That Killed PA Woman On Route 1

A 25-year-old Maryland man was arrested for his alleged role in a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman on Route 1 in July, authorities said.

Luke R. Gallucci, of Rising Sun, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25 on charges of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, and other related offenses, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Gallucci was behind the wheel of a southbound vehicle that struck 32-year-old Kelly Felts' car head-on as she was traveling in the northbound lanes of the Route 1 bypass in East Nottingham between SR472 and SR272 around 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, police said.

The Nottingham woman was pronounced dead at the scene while Gallucci was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment, authorities previously said.

Gallucci was remanded to Chester County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, record show.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.