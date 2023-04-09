Man Fatally Runs Over Passenger, Hits Police Chief With Car In Violent Chester County Pursuit

A 57-year-old man threw his passenger from his car and fatally ran her over, then struck a police officer with his vehicle in an attempt to again run from the law, authorities in Chester County said.

John Lewish Knecht, Jr., was found hiding in a crawl space of a Berks County home, and taken into custody, the Chester County DA's Office said.

Honey Brook Police Chief Calvin Wilson stopped Knecht on Horseshoe Pike around 1:05 a.m. Sunday, April 9, and soon discovered Kecht had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from a drug-related incident, the Chester County DA's Office said.

Wilson attempted to arrest Knecht, but he resisted arrest and tried to flee in his 2003 Toyota Tacoma — throwing his passenger, Brandie Beiseigel, from his vehicle, the DA said. Knecht ran over Beiseigel in his attempt to flee, and then struck Wilson with his vehicle, authorities said.

Wilson suffered moderate injuries requiring hospitalization, while Beiseigel was taken to Paoli Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Pennsylvania State Police was notified of this incident and assigned as the investigating agency. Knight was found hiding in a crawl space of a Berks County home on Friedensburg Road in Lower Alsace Township. He was arrested after a brief struggle.

