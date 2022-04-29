Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: No 'Angel' $32K+ Of Fentanyl, Meth In Two PA Homes, Man Named Angel Admits To Dealing: DA, AG
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Bogus Chester County Assistance Office Bomb Threat

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Chester County Assistance Office
Chester County Assistance Office Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police have charged a man with making a bogus bomb threat against the Chester County Assistance Office.

Caln Township police officers arrived just before 4 p.m. on Monday, April 25 at the office on James Buchanan Drive in Thorndale and evacuated all employees and clients, they said.

After a search, officers found no device, and no one was injured.

The caller was later identified as Keith Bowers, 45, of Coatesville, and he was arrested at his home without incident on Thursday, April 28, police said.

He was arraigned on a charge of false terroristic threats and released on his own recognizance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.