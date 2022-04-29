Man Charged With Bogus Chester County Assistance Office Bomb Threat

Police have charged a man with making a bogus bomb threat against the Chester County Assistance Office.

Caln Township police officers arrived just before 4 p.m. on Monday, April 25 at the office on James Buchanan Drive in Thorndale and evacuated all employees and clients, they said.

After a search, officers found no device, and no one was injured.

The caller was later identified as Keith Bowers, 45, of Coatesville, and he was arrested at his home without incident on Thursday, April 28, police said.

He was arraigned on a charge of false terroristic threats and released on his own recognizance.

