KNOW HIM? West Chester Police Seek ID Of Man Wanted For Groping 2 Women On Street

Jillian Pikora
West Chester sex assault suspect
West Chester sex assault suspect Photo Credit: West Chester PD

Two separate sexual assaults have police in West Chester searching for one suspect.

Two women both reported being sexually assaulted between midnight and 1 a.m. in the area of Matlack and Nields streets on April 29.

In both incidents, the women reported being groped by an unknown Hispanic male with similar descriptions.

Police have released CCTV still images of a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Chester Police Criminal Investigation Division.

