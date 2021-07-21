Contact Us
KNOW ANYTHING? Police Probe Double Armed Robbery In West Goshen

Nicole Acosta
West Goshen police
West Goshen police Photo Credit: West Goshen Township Police Department/Facebook

Police in Chester County are investigating after a pair of armed robberies that occurred within minutes of each other at two different establishments in West Goshen, authorities said.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 7-Eleven located at 1165 West Chester Pike at 2:56 a.m. on July 19, according to West Goshen police.

Three minutes later, officers received reports of another armed robbery at the Wawa located at 1050 West Chester Pike, police said.

In both robberies, the suspects brandished firearms and stole an undisclosed amount of money as well as tobacco products, authorities said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the West Goshen Township Police Department at 610-696-7400.

