Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: 17-Year-Old Gunman In Deadly Bowling Alley Shooting Surrenders, DA Says
Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? East Goshen Police Seek ID For Man Who Fled Scene Of Hit-Run

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The man who allegedly fled the scene of a hit and run Saturday.
The man who allegedly fled the scene of a hit and run Saturday. Photo Credit: Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help to identify a man who fled the scene of a hit and run on Saturday, authorities said.

An unknown driver of a silver Kia struck the rear of a dark blue Chevy Cruz in the westbound lane of Street Road at Dalmally Drive in East Goshen around 6:45 p.m., according to the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department.

The man, -- who police describe as a white male, around 50 years old, with a heavy build wearing a brown coat -- got out to assess the car damage, but immediately walked back into his car, and drove westbound on Street Road towards Wilmington Pike, police said.

The silver Kia sustained minor front-end damage, police said.

The unknown man was caught in a photo taken by the driver of the other car, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the accident or the identity of the man to contact the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department at (610) 692-9600.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.