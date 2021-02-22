KNOW ANYTHING? East Goshen Police Seek ID For Man Who Fled Scene Of Hit-Run

Police in Chester County are seeking the public's help to identify a man who fled the scene of a hit and run on Saturday, authorities said.

An unknown driver of a silver Kia struck the rear of a dark blue Chevy Cruz in the westbound lane of Street Road at Dalmally Drive in East Goshen around 6:45 p.m., according to the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department.

The man, -- who police describe as a white male, around 50 years old, with a heavy build wearing a brown coat -- got out to assess the car damage, but immediately walked back into his car, and drove westbound on Street Road towards Wilmington Pike, police said.

The silver Kia sustained minor front-end damage, police said.

The unknown man was caught in a photo taken by the driver of the other car, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the accident or the identity of the man to contact the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department at (610) 692-9600.

