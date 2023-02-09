Contact Us
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police

Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. 

Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. 

Investigators said that video from the incident shows Vargas "shouting and encouraging the juveniles to fight," and filming the bout herself. 

Vargas was charged with corruption of minors, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, and simple assault, and was released after posting a $10,000 bail bond, court records show. 

