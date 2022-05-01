Icy Roads Send Two To Hospital After Separate Crashes In Chester County

Ice-slicked roads are being blamed for two Wednesday morning car crashes in Chester County, authorities said.

One driver had to be sent to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Rt. 202 South and Valley Forge Rd. in Tredyffrin Township, according to the Berwyn Fire Company

On their way to transport the motorist to Paoli Hospital, EMS came across a vehicle on its side on the Rt. 252 Paoli off-ramp bridge near Rt. 202 South around 6:07 a.m., fire officials said.

First responders assisted the driver, who needed help getting out of the car.

The crash victim was also taken to Paoli Hospital with minor injuries, the fire company said.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department handled traffic control at both incidents.

"Please use caution on the roadways as you venture out to school and work," Berwyn Fire Company said.

"Local public works salt trucks from Tredyffrin and Easttown, along with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are out so give them extra space to operate."

