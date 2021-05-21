Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
HERO: Off-Duty Firefighter Rescues Child, Driver Freed From Chester County Crash

Nicole Acosta
At the scene Photo Credit: Berwyn Fire Company
An off-duty volunteer firefighter rescued a child from a vehicle that crashed and overturned Thursday in Chester County, fire officials said.

Photos show the single-vehicle overturned on the 600 section of Pugh Road in Tredyffrin Township.

The off-duty Berwyn firefighter was in the area at the time, and removed the child with help from police from the vehicle around 12:40 p.m., the fire company said on Facebook.

The crew of Engine 2-2 removed the windshield to extricate the driver. 

EMS crews with Ambulance 2-2 and MICU 102 handled patient care for both occupants, who were taken to Paoli Hospital by ambulance, fire officials said.

The roadway was reopened within an hour.

