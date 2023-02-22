Hammer-Wielding Robber Storms Chesco Pizza Joint, Cops Say

A would-be thief armed with a hammer tried to run out of a Chester County pizza joint with the cash register, authorities report.

The incident occurred at Pasquale's IV Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria at 2058 Newark Road in New London Township on Saturday, Feb. 18, state police said in a statement.

The robber burst into the eatery at about 9:30 p.m., wielding a hammer and apparently trying to take the cash register with him, according to the police report. Incensed, the pizzeria workers descended on their attacker and drove him away empty-handed, troopers added.

The suspect was described as a tall, white man who drives an older model, "possibly blue" minivan with faded paint on the roof, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by state police, and tips can be submitted by calling the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.