Hacker Stole $10K In Crypto From Chesco Man, State Police Say

Mac Bullock
A hacker stole $10,000 in cryptocurrency from a Chester County man, state police say.
State police are investigating after a Chester County man was robbed of $10,000 in cryptocurrency, the agency said in a release. 

The victim, identified only as a 35-year-old London Britain Township man, walked into the Avondale Station on Thursday, Jan. 5, and told troopers that $10,000 in crypto had been transferred from his digital account without his knowledge, authorities wrote. 

The matter remains under investigation, state police added. 

As cryptocurrency has entered the mainstream in recent years, theft of digital assets appears to have risen in tandem. According to blockchain analytic firm Chainalysis, $2.1 billion in crypto was reported stolen in 2021. In 2022, the annual figure had reached $3 billion by October. 

