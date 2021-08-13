Gunman Found Guilty Of Attempted Murder For Shooting Man, 25, Outside Coatesville Restaurant

A Chester County man was found guilty of attempted murder for shooting a 25-year-old man outside of a Coatesville restaurant in 2018, authorities said.

Officers on May 11, 2018, were dispatched to the Little Chef restaurant on Strode Avenue on a report of a shooting, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

There, multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw three men flee the scene. They added that one of the men, later identified as 25-year-old Patrick “Peanut” Hickson, fired a gun numerous times across the parking lot, authorities said.

The victim told police that Hickson said he was going to "kill him," the DA's office said. When Hickson reached for his waistband, the victim punched him and walked away.

In response, Hickson fired four shots at the victim but did not strike him. Hickson and his two companions all fled the scene, authorities said.

Four shell casings were found in the parking lot where the shooting took place.

“The defendant’s brazen and reprehensible behavior by shooting a victim in broad daylight endangered the life of not only the victim but all the other innocent people in the vicinity," DA Deb Ryan said.

"Thank you to the jury for carefully evaluating all the evidence and rendering a guilty verdict that brings justice to the victim and the Coatesville community. We are appreciative of the City of Coatesville Police for all of their work on this case.”

A jury found Hickson guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, firearms violations, and related offenses.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

City of Coatesville police conducted the investigation. Assistant District Attorney Kate Lewis and Chief of Staff Andrea Cardamone were the prosecutors.

