FBI Helps Nab Philly Carjacking Suspect In Chester County

Mac Bullock
Siheem Walker, 20, of Philadelphia, is charged with hijacking a car at a Chester County shopping plaza last month.
Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Tredyffrin Twp. Police Dept.

A Philadelphia man is in jail after authorities said he hijacked a car from a Chester County shopping plaza last month. 

Siheem Walker, 20, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26 in connection with a Sept. 19 carjacking at Devon Square Shopping Center in Tredyffrin Township, police said in a press release. 

Officials believe Walker had accomplices, and local police are continuing to work with the FBI to identify them, the release said. 

Walker is being held in Philadelphia, authorities added. Bail will be set at his arraignment hearing scheduled for Oct. 31, court records show. 

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying Walker's alleged co-conspirators. To submit a tip, call the Tredyffrin Township Police Department Detective Division at 610-644-3221.

