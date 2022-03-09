Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Cecil
    serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
George William Drake Jr./PNC Bank Westtown
George William Drake Jr./PNC Bank Westtown Photo Credit: Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department/Google Maps

A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said.

George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash. 

Drake was identified as a suspect and tracked down with the help of the FBI and Philadelphia Police Department in Philadelphia. 

He was arrested extradited to Chester County, where he was being held pending a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Martin G. Goch.

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.