FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police

A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said.

George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.

Drake was identified as a suspect and tracked down with the help of the FBI and Philadelphia Police Department in Philadelphia.

He was arrested extradited to Chester County, where he was being held pending a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Martin G. Goch.

