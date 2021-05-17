Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Driver Freed From Overturned Car In West Chester

Nicole Acosta
A driver was freed after their car overturned early Monday morning in West Chester.
A driver was freed after their car overturned early Monday morning in West Chester, authorities said.

The car reportedly overturned in the area of South New Street and West Rosedale Avenue around 3:15 a.m., according to West Chester Fire Department.

The driver -- who was alone in the car -- was freed from the vehicle and sent to an area hospital in unknown condition.

It was not immediately known how the car overturned.

Local authorities did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for more information.

