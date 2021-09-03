DA: ChesCo Man Facing Up To 74 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting 3 Boys As Young As 11

A 58-year-old Chester County man is facing up to 74 years in prison for sexually assaulting three boys between the ages of 11 and 14, authorities said.

The boys worked on Robert Caesar's Oxford property from 2016 to 2017, District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

Caesar apparently befriended them and, in separate instances, offered to wash their clothes, supplied them with alcohol, and sexually assaulted them, Ryan said.

“Were it not for the courage of these three boys, this defendant might not have been brought to justice," Ryan said.

"Their bravery to disclose what had been done to them is undeniable. I hope that other sexual abuse victims find strength from the example of these three victims to come forward.”

Caesar was sentenced to 22 to 74 years in prison after being found guilty during a jury trial in August 2020.

Caesar was convicted of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with minors, and related offenses.

Judge Jacqueline Cody was the assigned judge, PA State Police investigated, and Deputy District Attorney Erin O’Brien prosecuted the case.

Authorities are encouraging those who suspect child abuse to call Childline at 1-(800)-932-0313.

