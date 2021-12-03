Coatsville Man With Pet Alligator Found Guilty Of Selling Heroin Laced With Fentanyl

A Coatsville alligator owner was found guilty of selling heroin laced with fentanyl in 2019, authorities said.

Between January and February 2019, Irvin Hawkins, 33, allegedly sold the lethal concoction at a Wawa in Caln Township, and a Dollar General in Valley Township, according to the Chester County District Attorney's office.

When detectives arrested Hawkins and a co-conspirator on Feb. 8, 2019, they found heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, more than $5,000 in cash, drug packaging materials and a three-foot alligator in their possession, the DA's office said.

The alligator was confiscated and sent to St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in Florida, the DA's office said.

“Our detectives and prosecutors worked diligently to stop this defendant’s packaging and selling of potentially-lethal drugs in Coatesville," District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

"His conviction should send a message to other dealers that peddling drugs in Chester County will not be tolerated.”

Hawkins is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and related charges.

Hawkins is set to be sentenced at a later date, whereas his co-defendant pled guilty and was sentenced in May 2019, the DA's office said.

The case was investigated by Chester County detectives and the HIDTA unit (High-Density Trafficking Area).

The case prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Michelle Thurstlic-O’Neill and Jessica Acito.

