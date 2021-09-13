Contact Us
Coatesville Man Who Lured Children With Candy Convicted Of Sexual Assault, DA Says

Nicole Acosta
Marshone Steele
Marshone Steele Photo Credit: Chester County District Attorney's Office

A Coatesville man who lured children with candy was convicted of sexually abusing them, authorities said.

A jury found Marshone Steele, 31, guilty of sexually abusing two children under age 10 at his mother’s house between 2014 and 2019, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators learned in October 2019 that a nine-year-old child had been sexually abused over three years between the ages of six and nine by Steele inside his mother’s Coatesville home, authorities said.

Steele initially used candy to lure the child into the bedroom and then threatened that he would go to jail if she told anyone, the DA's office said.

He was also accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old girl while staying at his mother's house. He threatened to beat her when she ran out of the room after the abuse, authorities said.

“It took tremendous bravery for these two little girls to reveal the defendant’s abuse, and then even more fortitude to testify against him," DA Deb Ryan said.

"We thank the jury for their serious deliberations in this devastating case and for giving justice to these young victims. We all hope and pray for their healing moving forward.”

Steele's "explosive reaction" to the verdict forced him to be removed from the courtroom, Ryan said. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Coatesville City Police and Chester County Detectives investigated. The prosecutors were Deputy District Attorney Erin O’Brien and Assistant District Attorney Santina Pescatore.

