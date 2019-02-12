Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Chester Fugitive Who Left Gunshot Victim For Dead In Hotel Lobby Captured In South Carolina

Nicole Acosta
Nasir Frisby
Nasir Frisby Photo Credit: City of Chester Police Department/Facebook

A Chester County man is facing charges for shooting a man and leaving him for dead in a hotel lobby last summer, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at Candlewood Suites on Welsh Street found 36-year-old Charles Bryant, lying face down on the floor of the lobby near the entrance around 10:50 p.m. on July 29, 2020, according to the City of Chester Police Department.

Upon evaluation, they saw the Bryant had been shot in the chest, Commissioner Steven Gretsky said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The shooter was later identified as Nasir Frisby, 42, and a warrant was put out for his arrest. He was taken into custody by the Conway Police Department in South Carolina on Jan. 26.

Frisby was lodged at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center located in Horry County, South Carolina, pending extradition. 

