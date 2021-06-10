Chester County Man Who Peeped Under Sleeping Hospital Patient's Gown Convicted By Jury

A Chester County man was convicted by a jury of invasion of privacy for looking under a sleeping hospital patient's gown last year, authorities said.

The 52-year-old woman told police she was sleeping in an exam room at Phoenixville Hospital in January 2020 when she awoke to find 55-year-old Andrew Taylor peering beneath her hospital gown, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

He had an unrequited romantic interest in the woman, authorities said.

“Everyone should feel safe inside a hospital, but the defendant’s criminal actions caused the victim to feel embarrassed, disgusted, and violated," DA Deb Ryan said.

"The victim demonstrated strength and bravery throughout the investigation and trial. Thank you to the jurors for bringing her justice.”

Taylor will be sentenced at a later date.

