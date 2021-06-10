Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Chester County Man Who Peeped Under Sleeping Hospital Patient's Gown Convicted By Jury

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Andrew Taylor
Andrew Taylor Photo Credit: Chester County District Attorney's Office

A Chester County man was convicted by a jury of invasion of privacy for looking under a sleeping hospital patient's gown last year, authorities said.

The 52-year-old woman told police she was sleeping in an exam room at Phoenixville Hospital in January 2020 when she awoke to find 55-year-old Andrew Taylor peering beneath her hospital gown, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

He had an unrequited romantic interest in the woman, authorities said.

“Everyone should feel safe inside a hospital, but the defendant’s criminal actions caused the victim to feel embarrassed, disgusted, and violated," DA Deb Ryan said.

"The victim demonstrated strength and bravery throughout the investigation and trial. Thank you to the jurors for bringing her justice.”

Taylor will be sentenced at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.