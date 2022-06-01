Chester County Man Found With Hundreds Of Child Porn Photos: State Police

A 73-year-old Chester County man was arrested after police found hundreds of photos of child pornography on his personal devices, authorities said.

An investigation began in June 2021 after Chester County detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Delaware County Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police said.

They were made aware of child pornography uploaded to an internet provider associated with James Jay Martin, of Landenberg, according to state police.

A search of Martin's home turned up about 200 images of child pornography on his "electronic devices," state police said.

Pennsylvania State Police subsequently arrested him on Jan. 4, 2022.

Martin was arraigned and later released after posting 10 percent of $100,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for later this month.

