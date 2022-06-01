Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Police & Fire

Chester County Man Found With Hundreds Of Child Porn Photos: State Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Laptop keyboard
Laptop keyboard Photo Credit: Image by Pexels / Pixabay

A 73-year-old Chester County man was arrested after police found hundreds of photos of child pornography on his personal devices, authorities said.

An investigation began in June 2021 after Chester County detectives received information from the  National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Delaware County Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police said.

They were made aware of child pornography uploaded to an internet provider associated with James Jay Martin, of Landenberg, according to state police.

A search of Martin's home turned up about 200 images of child pornography on his "electronic devices," state police said.

Pennsylvania State Police subsequently arrested him on Jan. 4, 2022.

Martin was arraigned and later released after posting 10 percent of $100,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for later this month.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.