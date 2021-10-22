Chester County Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Young Girl For Years

A 33-year-old Chester County man was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl for years, authorities said.

David Dominguez-Sanchez, of Oxford, was charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges, according to the Chester County Distrcit Attorney's Office.

An investigation began in August 2020 when officers received information about a 12-year-old child who told a relative she had been sexually abused by him from 2014 to 2020 while living in Oxford, authorities said.

The girl told investigators that Dominguez-Sanchez began sexually abusing her when she was about six-years-old and in first or second grade, the DA's office said.

Investigators discovered that he repeatedly forced the victim to undress and raped her while she was in his care, authorities said.

He also reportedly threatened to kill her family if she told anyone about the abuse.

“The sexual abuse of children, must stop now," DA Deb Ryan said.

"Adults have a moral obligation to protect children from harm and to report when they are being abused, just as the victim’s relative did in this case. The victim is brave and strong for speaking up about what happened to her for six years, and I hope she feels justice was done with this verdict.”

He is awaiting sentencing.

Call Childline at 1-800-932-0313 if you suspect abuse.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.