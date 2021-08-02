Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Chester County Man Facing Gun Charges Following Foot Pursuit, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Kyshawn Atkinson
Kyshawn Atkinson Photo Credit: City of Chester Police Department Facebook

A Chester County man is in custody after he allegedly tossed his gun and fled from police on Friday, authorities said.

Officers were patrolling the area of 9th and Yarnall Street when they heard gunshots south of their location, around 11 a.m., according to Steven Gretsky, City of Chester Police Commissioner.

Police then headed south on Jeffrey Street where they saw a man later identified as Kyshawn Atkinson, tossing his jacket and fleeing south, Gretsky said.

After a brief foot pursuit, Atkinson was taken into custody, Gretsky said.

When the jacket was recovered, police found a black Glock Model 21 .45 caliber pistol, containing one live bullet in the chamber and 13 live bullets in the magazine, Gretsky said.

Police confirmed that the gun was stolen out of Delaware. It is not clear if authorities are referencing Delaware County or the state of Delaware.

Atkinson was charged with firearms violations and related offenses.

He was arraigned by District Justice David Lang, and his bail was set at 10% of $75,000.

Atkinson was subsequently sent to George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

