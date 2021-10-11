Chester County Man Faces Decades In Prison For Sexually Abusing Young Girl For Years, DA Says

A 61-year-old Chester County man is facing over a decade of state prison time for sexually abusing a girl beginning when she was six years old, authorities said.

Ronald Humphries Jr., of Coatesville, pleaded guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault for the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13 from 2012 to 2019, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

In Feb. 2020, the girl and a parent told West Caln police that she had been sexually abused by Humphries for over seven years, beginning at age six, authorities said.

Humphris also reportedly forced the girl to watch pornographic videos.

The abuse took place at his residences in West Caln, the DA's office said.

"The details of the defendant’s abhorrent violations against this young child are despicable," DA Deb Ryan said.

"It took great strength and courage for the child to disclose to others what the defendant had done. It is our responsibility as adults to protect children from predators such Ronald Humphries Jr. We will not stop until each one is behind bars and our children are safe.”

Judge Jacqueline Cody sentenced him to 12.5 to 25 years in prison.

Call Childline at 1-800-932-0313 if you suspect a child is being abused.

