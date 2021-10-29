Chester County Man Charged For Stealing Police Impounded ATV

A jury found a 20-year-old Chester County man guilty of stealing an ATV impounded by police, authorities said.

Ivan Nunez-Hurtado, of Coatesville, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and related offenses, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

On May 19, 2020, police were called to Martin Luther King Boulevard in Coatesville for a report of suspicious activity, authorities said.

A witness reported seeing two men pushing a black Honda 400EX ATV out of the City of Coatesville impound lot, the DA's office said.

Officers discovered the ATV a block away and arrested Nunez-Hurtado and his juvenile co-defendant.

“Were it not for the witness, this case might not have been solved so quickly," DA Deb Ryan said.

"That’s what community is all about, people watching out for each other to keep their neighborhood safe. Property theft is not a victimless crime – it affects everyone who lives and works in that community.”

He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.