Chester County Barn Owner Burned Rescuing 7 Horses, 2 Others Dead In Fire

Support is surging for a Chester County man who was severely burned while trying to rescue his nine horses, two of who died, in a grueling fire that ravaged his historic barn over the weekend.

Almost $14,000 had been raised on a Facebook fundraiser posted Monday by Nicole Henwood for her dear neighbor, Don.

Funds will go towards food and rebuilding a shed and fence for the remaining horses.

Fire crews arrived at the 1-block of Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around noon Sunday to find the blaze towering through the two-story barn and approximately 6-8 acres of woods and field on fire, according to Longwood Fire Company.

Firefighters also noted that embers from the barn fire were igniting brush fires in the surrounding area due to heavy winds.

Don freed seven horses, though two tragically died in the blaze 6abc reports.

Don was treated and released from Crozer-Chester Medical Center with burns to his hands and face, 6abc says.

The barn also housed apartments where four people lived. They suffered no injuries, authorities told 6abc.

The fire was placed under control but units were on scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.