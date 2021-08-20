Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Chester Baby Girl Accidentally Shot In Head, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Crozer EMS
Crozer EMS Photo Credit: Crozer EMS/Facebook

Authorities in Chester are investigating the accidental shooting of a baby Thursday evening.

The 11-month-old girl was rushed to the hospital after the incident at 411 Frank Young Avenue around 7:30 p.m., Chester Police Capt. James Chubb said.

Officers found that the baby was accidentally struck in the head. She was at the hospital with her mom and other family members and friends, police said.

The baby received advanced medical treatment from the staff at Crozer Chester Medical center and then was transported to Dupont Hospital, where she received further intense medical treatment. 

She was listed in fair condition as of Friday morning.

The shooting was ruled accidental in nature, however, the investigation remains ongoing.

