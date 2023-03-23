Chesco Shooting Suspect Nabbed By US Marshals, Authorities Say

A man who is accused of shooting another in the chest in Coatesville last month has been taken into custody by US Marshals, officials say.

Matthew Rodgers, 25, was arrested in Downingtown on Thursday, March 23, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Authorities did not say exactly when or where he was apprehended, though court filings show he was arraigned at noon and remanded to the Chester County lockup in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Rodgers was sought in connection with the Feb. 6 shooting of a 22-year-old man, Daily Voice has reported. Coatesville police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Harmony Street at 5 p.m. that day to find the victim suffering from a shot to the chest, the department has said.

The victim, later identified as Dwayne Miller Jr. of Philadelphia, was rushed to Paoli Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was in the intensive care unit for "well over a week," authorities noted.

Investigators believe Rodgers pulled the trigger, and have charged him with assault, weapons, and drug offenses in addition to attempted homicide, Coatesville police said.

