Chesco Drug Dealer Learns His Fate

Mac Bullock
Kendall Brown, 38, of Philadelphia, will spend 6 to 13 years in prison for selling the fentanyl that cause a Chester County resident to fatally overdose in 2021.
A Chester County drug dealer who sold fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose will spend years in prison, officials say. 

Kendall M Brown, 38, of Philadelphia was sentenced to 6 to 13 years behind bars for felony drug delivery resulting in death, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 9. 

Brown pleaded guilty to the charge, admitting to selling the fentanyl that killed a Chester County resident in 2021, state court records show. 

