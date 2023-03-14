Chesco Driver Accused Of Lobbing Apple At Passing Motorist Charged

A Chester County man faces criminal charges for allegedly hurling a piece of fruit at another driver, police say.

Jarek R. Rodriguez, 32, of Chester Springs, is accused of possessing an instrument of crime and propelling a missile into an occupied vehicle, both misdemeanors, said West Chester police in a statement.

The incident is alleged to have happened near North Church and West Market streets in the borough on Nov. 12 of last year, authorities said. The victim told police they had been in a road rage incident when the other driver chucked an apple through their open window, striking them.

The suspect, later identified by police as Rodriguez, fled the scene, authorities claimed. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant Monday, March 6 during an unrelated traffic stop in West Chester, police wrote.

Rodriguez will return to court for a preliminary hearing on March 31, state court filings show.

