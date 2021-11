Police in Chester County have issued an arrest warrant for a 57-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Gregory Shamberger was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child following an investigation that found he committed the acts in July while in Parkesburg Borough, local police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Parkesburg Borough Police Department at (610) 857-3535.

