'Antisemitic' Graffiti At Chesco School Leads To Teen's Arrest

A 15-year-old in Chester County will face prosecution after police say he scrawled "racially insensitive" graffiti across the Valley Forge Middle School campus.

Tredyffrin Township police were dispatched to the school on West Walker Road on Sunday March 26, after a passerby noticed the offending imagery on "multiple signs near the athletic fields," the department said.

Further investigation revealed "similar" works of vandalism in nearby bathrooms, police added. Authorities did not describe the graffiti in detail but said it included "racial slurs and antisemitic symbols."

"Similar" imagery was also found on township property and at a store in the Gateway Shopping Center — just around the corner from the school — on Saturday, March 25, according to the release.

Investigators eventually identified a 15-year-old boy as the suspect, Tredyffrin police wrote. The teen's name was not reported, but authorities said they filed an allegation of "criminal mischief and ethnic intimidation."

"Thereafter, the juvenile will be referred to the Chester County Juvenile Justice system for prosecution and adjudication," the department said.

Tredyffrin-Easttown School District was not immediately available for comment to Daily Voice.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.