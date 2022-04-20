4-Hour Standoff Ends In Philly Area Man's Suicide, Police Say

A welfare check turned standoff in the Philadelphia suburbs ended in tragedy on Tuesday, April 19, authorities said.

An unidentified man died by suicide outside a home on Brandamore Road in Honey Brook around 8 p.m., West Brandywine police said.

The victim was believed to be "suicidal" and "threatening harm," so police from West Brandywine, Honey Brook, and West Caln arrived around 4 p.m. to check on him, they said.

Officers arrived to find the unnamed man on a back deck with a shotgun aimed at himself, but he was unable to safely get down, police said.

Police responded by initiating a "reverse 911" and ordering all residents within a quarter-mile radius to shelter in place, they said.

After that, SWAT was called to the scene and tried to negotiate with the man for four hours before he walked out of the house with the shotgun and turned it on himself, police said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

