20 Pounds Of Meth, 17 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized In Chesco Drug Bust: DA

Approximately 20 pounds of meth was seized including 17 pounds of marijuana, nearly 200 suboxone strips, $4,000 in cash, and other items during a drug bust in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said.

Joseph Morgan III, 34, was arrested after investigators seized approximately $100,000 worth of drugs inside the Aubrey Circle home in Royersford he shared with his wife and two kids, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Tuesday, June 28.

Authorities began investigating Morgan's alleged cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana trafficking in November 2021, they said.

Morgan first lived in Pottstown before relocating to Royersford, where authorities discovered the drugs, some of which were stored next to his children's toys, the DA said.

Authorities say Morgan used social media and his cell phone number to sell the drugs. Detectives arranged to buy cocaine from him via text message sometime before the raid, they said.

Investigators seized the following items during the Friday, June 17 raid:

20 pounds of methamphetamine

17 pounds of marijuana

Prescription pills

178 Suboxone strips

$4,000 in cash

Digital scales and other drug paraphernalia

The total value of the drugs was estimated at over $100,000, authorities said.

Morgan is charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses.

He was remanded to Chester County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.