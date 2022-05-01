Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp


12-Year-Old Chester County Boy Set Basement Fire Days After Christmas: State Police

Nicole Acosta
3200 block of Newark Road
3200 block of Newark Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A young Chester County boy was arrested after police learned he committed arson in his family home, authorities said.

On Dec. 27,  troopers met with the local fire department at a house in the 3200 block of Newark Road in Upper Oxford Township, where a parent told authorities that their 12-year-old son had set a fire in the basement, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

Three girls, ages two, 11, and 13, and a seven-year-old boy were also inside the home, state police said.

Some of the items left charred by the fire included an electrical panel, PVC pipe, chair, and cardboard box, the release states.

Investigators said evidence linked the boy to the apparent arson.

He was remanded to the Chester County Juvenile Detention Center.

Pennsylvania State Police - Avondale was assisted by the Chester County District Attorney's Office, Chester County Juvenile Probation, and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's unit.

